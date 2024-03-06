As India gears up for the upcoming general elections, Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd (MPVL), the sole manufacturer of indelible ink, is working tirelessly to meet the unprecedented demand. The company has received its largest order yet from the Election Commission for 26.55 lakh vials of the marker, worth a staggering ₹55 crore, according to a report by TOI.

According to MPVL, at least 70 per cent of the production has been completed, and the remaining vials will be ready by March 15. Each 10 mg vial of indelible ink can mark approximately 700 voters, ensuring a free and fair electoral process by preventing duplicate voting, the report added.

"The order we received for the 2024 general elections is our biggest so far. We have already delivered most vials to the northeastern states and Jammu & Kashmir. Our focus now is on producing the ink for Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana," said K Mohammed Irfan, MPVL's Managing Director, as quoted by TOI.

In addition to the domestic demand, the company is also fulfilling export orders, as several nations across the globe rely on MPVL's indelible ink for their voting processes. With the rising number of voters in every election, the demand for this crucial product has been steadily increasing.

"In the past couple of months, we have fulfilled small export orders from countries like Cambodia, Fiji Islands, Sierra Leone, and Guinea-Bissau. We are now processing orders and repeat requirements from Mongolia, Fiji Islands, Malaysia, and Cambodia," Irfan stated, as quoted by TOI.

The cost of each vial has been revised upward to ₹174 from ₹160 in the previous election, owing to the fluctuating price of silver nitrate, a key ingredient in the indelible ink formulation. MPVL is also exploring the possibility of developing marker pens as an alternative to the traditional glass vials, a product currently in the development stage, the report further states.

As the world's largest democracy prepares for the historic elections, MPVL's efforts to ensure a steady supply of indelible ink highlight the critical role played by this unsung hero in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

