Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Mysore Paints prepares for massive indelible ink demand, says report
As India gears up for the upcoming general elections, Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd (MPVL), the sole manufacturer of indelible ink, is working tirelessly to meet the unprecedented demand. The company has received its largest order yet from the Election Commission for 26.55 lakh vials of the marker, worth a staggering ₹55 crore, according to a report by TOI.