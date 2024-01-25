Lollapalooza India is on track to break even next year: Bookmyshow
BookMyShow, originally a ticketing service, now commands a significant share of film and event ticket sales and has expanded into live events
Mumbai: The Indian edition of the renowned Lollapalooza music festival will reach a break-even point by next year, or in its third edition, said Owen Roncon, chief of business, Live Entertainment at BookMyShow, which is the event's organizer. In a conversation with Mint, Roncon highlighted the significant surge in attendance at live events, particularly those featuring international acts.