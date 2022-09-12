London looks to un-meme the SPAC market
- Wall Street has turned on ‘blank-check’ vehicles, yet the U.K. market may point a way forward
Will SPACs survive the excesses of 2021 as a useful fund-raising tool, or just another chapter in the history of regulatory arbitrage? London’s surprisingly robust market helps provide an answer.
Most investors and companies have turned their backs on what used to be Wall Street’s hottest trend: special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. In one recent example, space-logistics company D-Orbit scrapped a deal. Vehicles’ shareholders are in many cases exercising their right to get their money back. The U.S. rout has been mirrored in the smaller European market, where 60% fewer SPACs listed between January and August relative to a year earlier, Dealogic data shows.
Yet London is an exception. In March and April, as markets tanked, it hosted two high-profile listings that raised a combined £325 million, equivalent to around $377 million: New Energy One Acquisition Corporation, an energy-transition vehicle backed by Italian oil major Eni, and Financials Acquisition Corp, which finance veterans William Allen and Andrew Rear are using to scout promising “insurtech" ventures.
In a SPAC, a star sponsor like Chamath Palihapitiya or Alec Gores collects a “blank check" from investors and holds an initial public offering of an empty cash vehicle, which then merges with a private company. For the target, this is easier than doing an IPO itself. In the U.S., SPACs have been legally allowed to make boisterous claims about future sales, making them a preferred listing tool for risky pre-revenue startups in sectors like electric vehicles, air taxis and space exploration.
Now that interest rates are rising, speculative technology bets and other “meme" investments are out of fashion. The AXS De-SPAC ETF, a fund that tracks the shares of De-SPACs, or former SPACs, has lost two thirds of its value in a year.
But top European De-SPACs have done noticeably better than their American counterparts, falling only about a third. Those few that trade in London and Amsterdam also have outperformed those listed in New York since the day of their merger. London hosts more “old economy" De-SPACs, like National World—publisher of regional newspapers The Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman—and boutique wealth manager Oberon; the flashier British startups, like electric-vehicle maker Arrival, choose the U.S. The market has swung in favor of the former.
There are other reasons why SPACs have crossed the Atlantic. Until last year, the U.K. applied some draconian rules to the vehicles, such as the assumption that trading in their shares would be suspended after a deal announcement. As these were eased, activity surged. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission is moving to narrow the gap in oversight between traditional IPOs and U.S.-listed SPACs, which is also reducing the space for trans-Atlantic arbitrage. Also, as pointed out by Dearbhla Quigley, partner at law firm Forsters, de-SPAC transactions’ true litigation risks are starting to be tested by class-action suits, which are much less common in Europe.
It still isn’t clear whether SPACs can remain popular once scrutiny increases. Yes, firms establish direct connections with knowledgeable sponsors who focus on growing the business, as opposed to spending months on IPO roadshows. But today’s situation shows that the much-touted “early price discovery" through merger talks provides little security against adverse markets. Research also suggests that SPACs cost investors much more than IPOs.
Europe, and particularly London, may provide a clue to SPACs’ future. New sponsors there aren’t looking to slap an outsized Silicon Valley valuation on a moonshot, particularly now. Instead, they genuinely seem to want to find solid businesses with growth potential, while leveraging their connections in a capital market that is probably less flighty and provides for an easier handover to longer-term investors like pension funds.
If they succeed, it may go a long way toward unlinking SPACs from memes.
