London looks to un-meme the SPAC market

There are other reasons why SPACs have crossed the Atlantic. Until last year, the U.K. applied some draconian rules to the vehicles, such as the assumption that trading in their shares would be suspended after a deal announcement. As these were eased, activity surged. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission is moving to narrow the gap in oversight between traditional IPOs and U.S.-listed SPACs, which is also reducing the space for trans-Atlantic arbitrage. Also, as pointed out by Dearbhla Quigley, partner at law firm Forsters, de-SPAC transactions’ true litigation risks are starting to be tested by class-action suits, which are much less common in Europe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}