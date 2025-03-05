London’s Foxtons Vows Action After Allegations of Harassment

(Bloomberg) -- Foxtons Group Plc vowed to improve its workplace culture, following a Bloomberg News investigation that revealed allegations of sexual and racial harassment at the company.

The estate agency, one of London’s largest, said there was “more to do” in maintaining a respectful and inclusive culture, according to a statement that came as the company reported full-year earnings Wednesday. Foxtons said that while steps have been taken to enhance its culture, improving it further will be a “key area of focus throughout 2025.”

“Maintaining an engaging, respectful and inclusive culture is of the utmost importance to us,” Chief Executive Officer Guy Gittins said in the statement. “We will continue to seek further improvement and progress.”

Bloomberg reported last week that junior employees who worked at Foxtons between 2020 and 2025 faced unwanted physical contact, requests for sex and other explicit or offensive comments. Staff said some senior co-workers either ignored the inappropriate behavior or were complicit.

Foxtons didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hours after Bloomberg’s investigation was published, Gittins sent an email to all Foxtons employees saying he was saddened to learn of “colleagues’ dreadful experiences.” In the email, seen by Bloomberg, he reminded employees that the company has confidential whistleblowing policies in place for staff to report improper conduct.

“Any matters of sexual harassment or misconduct are taken extremely seriously, thoroughly investigated and in no way tolerated at Foxtons,” a company spokesperson previously told Bloomberg, adding, “We don’t recognise allegations that colleagues escalating issues are not taken seriously.”

“Sexual harassment and racial discrimination are completely unacceptable, and they have no place in our society,” a spokesperson for the UK government’s Office for Equality and Opportunity said in an emailed response to Bloomberg’s story.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of trade body Propertymark, called the allegations “disappointing” and said he “expects the very highest level of conduct from all members.” Emerson said he was aware that Foxtons was addressing the issues raised in Bloomberg’s investigation as a “matter of urgency.”

The company warned Wednesday that its reputation could be damaged by negative press coverage of matters including cultural concerns. Shares declined as much as 5% after the allegations were revealed last week, recovering some of the loss after posting year-on-year increases in revenue and pre-tax profit Wednesday.

