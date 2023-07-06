Long notice periods are back2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Talent shortage, transition woes prompt India Inc to revert to extended notice periods of 2-3 months
MUMBAI : India Inc. is reverting to extended notice periods of 2-3 months as a retention measure due to mounting difficulty of sourcing candidates from the market. Companies from across sectors told Mint that long notice periods following the hiring frenzy allows organizations ample time to groom replacements.
