Longtime Muni Analyst Tom Doe Steps Back From Firm He Founded

(Bloomberg) -- Tom Doe, founder of research firm Municipal Market Analytics, is taking a step back from his decades-long career analyzing the state and local-government debt market.

Doe founded what is now known as Municipal Market Analytics in 1995, and the firm has become known for its research on market trends, risky sectors and distress in the asset class. Its clients include investment firms, banks, security dealers and financial advisers, its website says.

Doe has transitioned ownership to Timothy Holler and Matt Fabian, he said in a note to clients on Friday. He will remain involved in the firm.

Doe has long been passionate about climate change and the risks it poses for the $4 trillion muni market. Last year he testified before the US Senate Budget Committee on the impact of climate on states and local governments. He recently bought a large tract of land in Vermont — betting that a warming world will cause a migration to New England, he said.

“Fifty years years from now, I’m hoping that my grandkids will go: ‘Now, Pop was pretty smart to buy this land,’” he said.

In the meantime, he’s going to be spending his time researching the late Bud Collins, a well-known commentator and journalist in the world of tennis and other sports, with the eye of turning that into a book or exhibit.

“I’ve written a lot about the municipal markets, and now it’s time to write about something else,” Doe said in an interview.

Racket sports are part of what Doe credits for piquing his interest in the US state and local-debt market. After leaving graduate school in the 1980s, Doe got a job as one of the early employees at a municipal-market data company after coaching one of the executives’ daughters in squash.

Later, that company was sold and Doe formed his own firm.

--With assistance from Amanda Albright.

