Looking for $100,000 salary? See how much the biggest US companies pay workers

Bigger paydays are on the way for many workers this year—for top earners and those lower down the scales. Amazon.com Inc. is raising its cap on base pay to $350,000 from $160,000, while Apple Inc. said it would raise salaries and its minimum hourly wage for U.S. workers to $22. Starbucks Corp. has promised raises of at least 5% for baristas who have worked for two or more years, and Bank of America Corp. is lifting its minimum U.S. wage to $22 an hour starting in July.

