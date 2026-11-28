The Bajaj family is betting big on a healthcare model that challenges conventional hospital-based treatment. The group believes nearly 70% of healthcare problems can be addressed outside hospitals. Its healthcare venture, Nivara, intends to build an entire business around this belief.

Bajaj Integrated Health Systems (BIHS) plans an initial investment of ₹2,000-2,500 crore. However, building another hospital chain is not its primary objective. Instead, the group wants to bring everyday medical services closer to patients.

Why Bajaj is looking beyond hospitals Patients often visit different facilities for medical consultations, diagnostic tests, treatment and recovery. Limited coordination among healthcare providers can complicate the entire experience.

Nivara wants to address this problem through a connected healthcare network. Its business model will operate across three formats: medical centres, ambulatory centres and hospitals.

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The network will integrate doctor consultations, diagnostic services, pharmacies, physiotherapy and home healthcare. Preventive care and early diagnosis will receive greater attention. The venture will also focus on managing long-term illnesses. Hospitals will form part of this network rather than being its central attraction.

So, if Bajaj's plan works, no need to search for ‘hospitals near me’. Medical services will come directly to you.

Pune becomes testing ground Nivara's first medical centre in Amanora, Pune, is scheduled to open soon, according to Forbes. The facility will offer medical testing, diagnostics, doctor consultations and physiotherapy under one roof.

Patients will have access to their medical reports in one place. The centre will also feature a dedicated children's play area.

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Pune holds particular significance for the Bajaj family. Two flagship businesses, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance, are headquartered in the city. The group will test its healthcare model in Pune before expanding elsewhere.

Chemotherapy and dialysis outside hospitals The next expansion phase will include home healthcare services and day-surgery centres. These facilities will offer treatments such as dialysis, chemotherapy and endoscopy.

Patients requiring these services will not necessarily need to visit a full-fledged hospital. Nivara also intends to use technology to improve coordination between medical professionals.

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Healthcare teams will have access to relevant patient information and advanced medical tools. Technology will also help monitor treatment outcomes and improve healthcare delivery.

Bajaj's 15-year healthcare plan Nivara aims to establish its presence across six cities within 10 years, according to Forbes. Its longer-term ambition is to expand into more than 10 cities within 15 years.