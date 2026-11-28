The Bajaj family is betting big on a healthcare model that challenges conventional hospital-based treatment. The group believes nearly 70% of healthcare problems can be addressed outside hospitals. Its healthcare venture, Nivara, intends to build an entire business around this belief.

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Bajaj Integrated Health Systems (BIHS) plans an initial investment of ₹2,000-2,500 crore. However, building another hospital chain is not its primary objective. Instead, the group wants to bring everyday medical services closer to patients.

Why Bajaj is looking beyond hospitals Patients often visit different facilities for medical consultations, diagnostic tests, treatment and recovery. Limited coordination among healthcare providers can complicate the entire experience.

Nivara wants to address this problem through a connected healthcare network. Its business model will operate across three formats: medical centres, ambulatory centres and hospitals.

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The network will integrate doctor consultations, diagnostic services, pharmacies, physiotherapy and home healthcare. Preventive care and early diagnosis will receive greater attention. The venture will also focus on managing long-term illnesses. Hospitals will form part of this network rather than being its central attraction.

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So, if Bajaj's plan works, no need to search for ‘hospitals near me’. Medical services will come directly to you.

Pune becomes testing ground Nivara's first medical centre in Amanora, Pune, is scheduled to open soon, according to Forbes. The facility will offer medical testing, diagnostics, doctor consultations and physiotherapy under one roof.

Patients will have access to their medical reports in one place. The centre will also feature a dedicated children's play area.

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Pune holds particular significance for the Bajaj family. Two flagship businesses, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance, are headquartered in the city. The group will test its healthcare model in Pune before expanding elsewhere.

Chemotherapy and dialysis outside hospitals The next expansion phase will include home healthcare services and day-surgery centres. These facilities will offer treatments such as dialysis, chemotherapy and endoscopy.

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Patients requiring these services will not necessarily need to visit a full-fledged hospital. Nivara also intends to use technology to improve coordination between medical professionals.

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Healthcare teams will have access to relevant patient information and advanced medical tools. Technology will also help monitor treatment outcomes and improve healthcare delivery.

Bajaj's 15-year healthcare plan Nivara aims to establish its presence across six cities within 10 years, according to Forbes. Its longer-term ambition is to expand into more than 10 cities within 15 years.

BIHS Managing Director and CEO Nirav Bajaj has emphasised better patient outcomes, transparency and accountability. The venture seeks to move beyond treating illnesses when they occur. Its broader ambition involves supporting patients throughout prevention, diagnosis, treatment, recovery and long-term healthcare.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.