L’Oréal India elevates four executives to regional leadership roles

NEW DELHI: Local arm of French beauty products company L’Oréal India on Monday announced the elevation of four leaders from its India business to various regional leadership roles within South Asia, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA) zone.

Kavita Angre, director, consumer & market insights and media, will now head consumer & market Insights for SAPMENA; Aalok Oke, director of India operations has been appointed as deputy director—operations, SAPMENA region while Yogesh Suradkar will now head research and innovation for SAPMENA. Rajesh Gopal will take on the role of chief information officer (CIO) for Middle East & North Africa, in addition to his role as CIO India.

The move marks testimony to India’s unique position as a talent hub for L’Oréal globally, said Amit Jain, managing director, L'Oréal India. “The experience of these leaders having worked in a diverse and complex market like India, is an important asset and will help shape L’Oréal’s beauty leadership and transformative growth across the SAPMENA zone," Jain said.

India has long been a talent pool for large global MNCs—this is especially true for companies in the packaged consumer goods business that tap into talent from India for large global assignments. That’s because unlike western markets—sale of packaged consumer goods is far more unorganized in India prompting companies to come up with innovative solutions tailored to local needs.

Aalok Oke started his career at L'Oréal in 1999 working on all aspects of operations across India, Europe and Japan. Oke will lead emerging markets growth in his new role as deputy director, operations, SAPMENA region.

Angre joined L’Oréal India in 2013 as the consumer and market insights director. In her new role is she will also be responsible for M&A opportunities in the SAPMENA region.

Yogesh Suradkar joined L’Oréal in India in 2016 as a general manager, Cosmetics Metiers, and was promoted to director of research and innovation in India in 2019.

L’Oréal India sells a range of beauty, personal acre and coloured cosmetic products in India under the Garnier, Maybelline New York, L’Oréal Paris, Vichy, Kiehl's brands among others. The company set up operations in India in 1994.

