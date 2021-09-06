New Delhi: Beauty products company L’Oréal India on Monday announced the appointment of Gaurav Anand as its chief digital and marketing officer, a role newly created by the maker of Garnier and Maybelline brands.

Anand, who joins L’Oréal India from PepsiCo Europe, will be a part of the India management committee and will lead and integrate consumer insights, data, strategy, media and consumer advisory functions to enable L’Oréal’s digital-first brands deliver growth across online platforms, the company said in a statement.

The move comes as the company’s share of sales from online channels has continued to grow. This is especially true for the beauty category that lacks an organized pan-India retail chain.

As a result, more shoppers are logging online to buy beauty and personal care products and discover new brands in the process.

The Indian consumer is making a rapid shift towards omnichannel, said Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India. As a beauty tech company, it is addressing this evolving landscape by deploying new technologies to enhance products and customer experience to capture this consumer shift, Jain added.

At PepsiCo Europe, Anand was leading the snacks business for central Europe and digitization of sales strategy for Europe. Prior to which he was leading digital marketing for P&G’s premium skincare brand SK-II. He also led the business development function for Facebook in different geographies across FMCG, consumer goods and tech companies.

“As a marketer, it’s been interesting to watch what L’Oréal has done for the Indian beauty market in the last 27 years, bringing many first-to-market innovations and products. Future possibilities lie in collaboration, and I am looking forward to working with our industry partners to chalk out a strong consumer and data focused growth story for L’Oréal," Anand said.

