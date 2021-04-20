New Delhi: MMA, formerly Mobile Marketing Association, on Tuesday announced the appointment of L’Oréal India’s managing director Amit Jain as chairperson of its India board of directors.

Jain succeeds Priya Nair, executive director, beauty and personal care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, who will now move into a new role as chair emeritus of MMA India.

“Amit will be responsible for steering MMA’s endeavours to innovate and transform modern marketing in India and help marketers adopt and accelerate best practices in it," MMA said in a statement.

Jain has held leadership roles across companies such as Coca-Cola, Viacom, and AkzoNobel over the past two decades.

“MMA has been doing stellar work in helping marketers use insights and tools to harness the convergence of marketing and technology to drive personalised and customised engagement, in line with evolving consumer needs and purchase behaviour," said Amit Jain, chairperson, MMA India.

MMA is a marketing trade association, comprising marketers, tech providers and sellers. It has over 800-member companies globally and 15 regional offices.

In India, MMA has impacted the marketing ecosystem through various charters, events, resources and toolkits. The association is in the midst of conducting its MMA Impact India event on 20 and 21 May.

