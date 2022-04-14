L’Oréal India’s Baddi factory achieves 100% carbon neutrality

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The move is in line with the beauty company’s global sustainability commitment that attempts to turn manufacturing sites operated by L’Oréal globally to reach carbon neutrality by 2025.
Beauty company L’Oréal India on Thursday said its manufacturing facility in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh has reached 100% carbon neutrality.
“The Baddi plant has replaced conventional boilers with electric boilers to reduce diesel consumption to zero and has changed the source of electricity to a hydropower plant to reach 100% neutrality. By improving energy efficiency and using 100% renewable energy, L’Oréal India aims to reduce its CO2 emissions and operate within planetary boundaries," the company said in statement.
The move is also part of the company’s broader sustainability initiatives under “L’Oréal for the Future" that include working towards water sustainability, persevering natural resources as well as well initiatives on climate change till 2030.
Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India said the plant’s 100% carbon neutrality milestone is aligned to the group’s global sustainability targets. “We are happy to report that the emissions associated with electricity and fuel consumption have been reduced to zero, thereby having no carbon impact on the environment," Jain said.
Companies are stepping up efforts to turn to more sustainable practices as consumers demand transparency.
Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said the state government is committed to contributing towards India’s sustainability goals, and has been taking pragmatic steps for environment protection and initiatives to reduce CO2 in the state.
L’Oréal India operates two manufacturing facilities in India, one in Chakan in Pune and the other in Baddi in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. It also has research and innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru.