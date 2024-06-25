L’Oréal India seeks to amp up its online play, aims to become €1 bn business
Summary
- L’Oréal expects that the 50 million Indian consumers who are buying beauty online will in the next 3-4 years become 150 million. So there will be an addition of almost 100 million beauty buyers on e-commerce. L’Oréal wants to lead this shift, with its brands and as a group in India.
Mumbai: India's beauty market will continue to report growth—both online and offline—helped by demand for personal-care products such as skin cream, lipsticks, and perfumes, according to Aseem Kaushik, managing director, L’Oréal India.