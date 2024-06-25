L’Oréal India seeks to amp up its online play, aims to become €1 bn business

What does this shift entail for L’Oréal India and for the beauty industry?

The shift entails two things. What does it mean for the consumer to buy inside a shop versus buying online? It starts from the shift in consumer behavior in the last few years, especially among younger consumers vis-a-vis how they make their purchase decisions. So, you start with a discovery on social media and maybe buy online or offline. But that does not mean that the relevance of offline is becoming less. In fact, offline is becoming more relevant. The overall brand presence has to be exactly in line with what you've seen via an influencer video etc. So your offline experience becomes very, very important within the category. And this is what you are seeing pan out with this evolution in modern trade. Modern trade is becoming a more evolved space in terms of experience. Offline and online today are both profoundly important for any brand.