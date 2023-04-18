L’Oréal invests in DSG Consumer Partners IV fund1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 02:28 PM IST
The investment was made through L’Oréal’s corporate venture capital fund BOLD (Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development), which takes minority stakes in high-growth companies and brands
New Delhi: L’Oréal, the French cosmetics giant, is investing in Singapore-based venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners IV, which targets consumer goods startups in Southeast Asia and India. The move will help L’Oréal back early-stage entrepreneurs in the beauty sector as they build next-generation consumer businesses.
