L’Oréal Paris onboards Anushka Sharma as new face of the brand

Beauty brand L’Oréal Paris has announced Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador in India. The company said she has been a strong advocate for a more inclusive world which resonates with its core values and cause initiatives. Sharma will be the face of the skincare innovations that the firm will be pioneering in the Indian market. Anushka Sharma said, “I have always admired them for pioneering innovation in the beauty industry with superior and exemplary products backed by science that the women of today need. With this partnership, I look forward to making a positive impact in the beauty industry, making it more inclusive for women. It’s amazing to see an international brand supporting women to be the best version of themselves through unique initiatives and messaging. I hope to further support the brand’s vision by spreading the message of worth and empowerment to every beautiful woman out there." Divya Reddy, general manager of the firm said, “We are delighted to welcome Anushka Sharma. She shares the mission of the brand to champion women empowerment and celebrate their beauty because they are all worth it. With science and innovation at the core, we strive to create a difference in the Indian skincare market with our differentiated products which are validated by dermatologists and backed by science. We are ecstatic to join hands with Anushka to drive the skincare revolution in India." The brand will also release a campaign film set in Paris, featuring her.According to Allied Market Research, the India skincare products’ market size was valued at $2,478.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,033.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.5%.

