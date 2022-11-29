L’Oréal to bring in more premium hair care products1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 10:53 PM IST
The move comes in the wake of strong demand for its premium and specialised products both at home and at salons.
New Delhi: L’Oréal India’s professional products division plans to launch some brands in India, said Omar Hajeri, president, L’Oréal professional products division, which sells brands such as Kerastase, L’Oréal Professional, and Matrix in India. The move comes in the wake of strong demand for its premium and specialised products both at home and at salons.