New Delhi: L’Oréal India’s professional products division plans to launch some brands in India, said Omar Hajeri, president, L’Oréal professional products division, which sells brands such as Kerastase, L’Oréal Professional, and Matrix in India. The move comes in the wake of strong demand for its premium and specialised products both at home and at salons.

Globally, the company’s professional products division, which records €3.8 billion in sales, operates nine brands in categories such as hair colouring, hair treatment, and hair care. These products are largely sold via salons but also through online channels.

The brands will be launched over the next few months as the company tries to build its entire range of professional products in the country to tap into a growing base of affluent consumers, Hajeri said. On the retail side, the company will continue to tap into the organized salon market where its products such as Matrix are used.

“We will complete our international portfolio in India with new international brands in the years to come. There is a strong appetite for premium hair care. When it comes to curling and highlighting categories, we have some brands across the world that are also a stylish proposition for the Indian consumer and we are going to bring them to India in the next few years," said Hajeri, who was in India last week.

India’s beauty products and services market has seen a boom as consumer awareness and exposure to social media drive local demand for the global trends. The professional products division, L’Oréal’s smallest globally, accounted for 11.7% of the group’s total revenues in 2021. The group also sells skin care, cosmetics, fragrances and hair care products.

In its September quarter earnings, the company said that its professional division grew in all geographic zones, with outstanding performance in India, China, Brazil, and Germany. The division is reporting a visible bounce-back after the pandemic prompted salons to shutter down. In India, the division is growing “very, very fast", Hajeri said.