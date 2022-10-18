Lord’s Mark Industries forays into defence manufacturing, opens 25000 sq ft unit

Lord’s Mark Industries forays into defence manufacturing, opens 25000 sq ft unit1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Lord’s Mark Industries, a diversified business group, has forayed into defence manufacturing by launching Brahamastra Defense Techno Products Limited. The Mumbai-based business group invested ₹50 crore for R&D and to set up the 25,000 sq. ft. defence manufacturing facility in Mhape.
“The unit has the production capacity to generate an annual revenue of appx. Rs. 200 crores initially," the company said in a statement.
The company will produce a variety of Reflex Sights (Holographic Sights), Thermal Imaging Sights, Telescopic Sights, Surveillance Systems (HHTIs and other day/night uncooled cameras), and Anti-Drone Systems. The newly launched company aims to become a prominent exporter in the defence market.
“We are aligning our vision with the government’s vision of developing and exporting global defence technology and products. We are proud to have established our defence manufacturing unit. This is our modest contribution to making India atmanirbhar by understanding and implementing technological advancements in defence production. As one of the few company that assembles and installs an anti-drone system, we are confident that our surveillance product line is superior in all parameters," said Sachidanand Upadhyay, founder, Lord’s Mark Industries.
Anil Kakodkar, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India, former secretary to the Government of India, is a key member of the advisory board to provide strategic guidance to build defence technology for the new venture.
The company has already partnered with Israel-based MC Tech and Japan-based Devtac. The products manufactured will be of the highest global standards and specifications and will be manufactured in India at reasonable production and development costs.
The company aims to provide high-quality defence products to the Indian Army, Airforce, Navy, Coast Guard, Police, BSF, and other security services, both in India and around the world. The company also plans to hire up to 200 people.