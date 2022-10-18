Lord’s Mark Industries forays into defence manufacturing, opens 25000 sq ft unit

“We are aligning our vision with the government’s vision of developing and exporting global defence technology and products. We are proud to have established our defence manufacturing unit. This is our modest contribution to making India atmanirbhar by understanding and implementing technological advancements in defence production. As one of the few company that assembles and installs an anti-drone system, we are confident that our surveillance product line is superior in all parameters," said Sachidanand Upadhyay, founder, Lord’s Mark Industries.