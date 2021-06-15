Lordstown Motors executives resign amid inaccurate preorder disclosures

The company has said it plans to start building the Endurance, its first model, in September; but it has also walked back its production target in recent weeks, saying it now expects to only build, at best, half of the 2,200 trucks it had previously planned this year with its current outlook. It attributed the revision to higher-than-expect costs on pandemic-related expenses, industrywide supply-chain issues and outside engineering support.

