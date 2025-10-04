L’Oréal targets India’s booming beauty market. Board to visit next week.
Summary
The L’Oréal board’s first visit to India comes as the company seeks to capture new customers and gain a stronger foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing beauty markets.
MUMBAI : The board of French company L’Oréal, the world’s largest beauty group, is set to visit India next week to gauge opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing beauty and personal care markets.
