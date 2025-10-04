Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Companies / News/  L’Oréal targets India’s booming beauty market. Board to visit next week.

L’Oréal targets India’s booming beauty market. Board to visit next week.

Suneera Tandon

The L’Oréal board’s first visit to India comes as the company seeks to capture new customers and gain a stronger foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing beauty markets.

“The board is coming to study the market opportunity since growth among new customers is in India,” said a person aware of developments at the company.
Gift this article

MUMBAI :The board of French company L’Oréal, the world’s largest beauty group, is set to visit India next week to gauge opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing beauty and personal care markets.

The board of French company L’Oréal, the world’s largest beauty group, is set to visit India next week to gauge opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing beauty and personal care markets.

The first such visit by L’Oréal’s board comes amid recent management changes at the India arm of the Maybelline lipstick maker.

The first such visit by L’Oréal’s board comes amid recent management changes at the India arm of the Maybelline lipstick maker.

While India still remains a value-driven market, global companies such as ZZZ and ZZZ are launching their beauty products in the country to capitalize on growing demand for international brands.

“The board is coming to study the market opportunity since growth among new customers is in India," said a person aware of developments at the company.

Also Read | L’Oréal India seeks to amp up its online play, aims to become €1 bn business

L’Oréal’s board will visit Mumbai, where the company has its India headquarters, added this person, asking not to be identified.

In July, the French beauty company named Jacques Lebel as the new country manager for L’Oréal India and elevated managing director Aseem Kaushik as chairman. Both appointments were effective 1 October.

Global companies such as L’Oréal have been vying for a greater share of consumer spending in emerging markets like India, where millions of new beauty consumers are expected to enter the market, particularly online.

The domestic market for beauty and cosmetics has undergone a seismic change in the past decade, with more shoppers using platforms such as Nykaa and Amazon to buy everything from premium lip colours to Korean beauty serums.

India’s beauty and personal care market is projected to grow from $21 billion now to $34 billion in four years, making it the fastest-growing in the world, online beauty retailer Nykaa said in its 2024 beauty trends report.

L’Oréal’s board of directors is chaired by Jean-Paul Agon, with Nicolas Hieronimus serving as chief executive officer, and Jean-Victor Meyers and Paul Bulcke as vice chairmen. Meyers, the grandson of the late L’Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, is the board representative for the Bettencourt Meyers family, L’Oréal’s largest shareholder.

Also Read | L'Oréal, Colgate eye opportunity as preference for premium products rises

Bulcke recently stepped down as chairman of Swiss food and beverages giant Nestlé SA, which owns 20.1% of L’Oréal. The L’Oréal board also includes Sodexo CEO and chair Sophie Bellon, and Pernod Ricard’s CEO and chair Alexandre Ricard.

L’Oréal India declined to comment on the board visit.

Consumer spending

L’Oréal India’s revenue in 2024-25 increased 5% to 5,979 crore while net profit rose 23% to 598 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

That growth came amid a slowdown in the broader fast-moving consumer goods market, which saw volumes increase 4.4% in the 12 months to 31 March, per Nielsen IQ. In FY24, the volume growth was ZZ%.

However, more women are willing to spend their non-grocery income on beauty products, said Satish Meena, founder at consulting firm Datum Intelligence.

“This is true across both mass and premium beauty," he said, adding that the beauty and personal care market is growing faster than the overall packaged goods market.

L’Oréal competes with Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India’s largest FMCG company that sells brands such as Lakme, Simple, Glow & Lovely, Pond’s, Dove, and Vaseline. HUL’s beauty and wellbeing division reported revenue of 13,073 crore for FY25.

In an interview with Mint last year, Aseem Kaushik, now L’Oréal India’s chairman, outlined plans to double the company’s business to €1 billion in 3-4 years. “We are on track for that," he had said, attributing much of the future growth to e-commerce.

Also Read | India's health food boom: Why protein-rich snacks are now in every basket

Earlier this year, L’Oréal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus, speaking at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference in Florida, US, said 500 million new consumers in emerging markets would be able to afford L’Oréal products by 2030, with half of them in India.

“It’s (India) definitely a market that was not ready for L’Oréal in terms of distribution network, in terms of purchasing power, a couple of years ago. But now, it’s ripe for us and accelerating," he had said.

Other international consumer companies are also looking at India as a growth market amid global uncertainties such as the US’s tariff war.

Last month, PepsiCo’s chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss the company’s long-term commitment to India. Ramon Laguarta was accompanied by the full board in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suneera Tandon

Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi-based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Her beat includes fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, retailers, online commerce and other consumer-facing businesses, such as restaurants and malls. She is particularly interested in the consumption patterns of urban and rural Indians, exploring what they buy, wear, and eat. Suneera holds a master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.