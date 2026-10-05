The facelift: How homegrown D2C challengers are forcing L’Oréal to rewrite its India playbook

Mumbai: In the early 2000s, when L'Oréal began rolling out hair colour at mass price points of ₹100 per sachet, ads for its premium European brands were a regular fixture on television, particularly English language channels. Mass priced hair colour Garnier became famous with actress Simone Singh’s ad, convincing her mother to give it a try. Later, superstar Aishwarya Rai delivered the memorable “five problems, one solution” for L'Oréal Paris’ total repair shampoo.
These ads belong to an era where premiumization meant upgrading to the latest foreign brand.
But Jacques Lebel, who took over as L'Oréal’s India managing director a year ago, is now navigating a new reality.
India’s beauty and personal care market has exploded in the last decade, with estimates from consulting firm Redseer suggesting the industry grew to $23 billion in 2025 from $15 billion in 2015. Much of this growth has come from independent brands incubated by entrepreneurs, backed by venture capital, and scaled up online first.
Large incumbents are losing premium customers and the advantage of their size to insurgents who innovate more, create new consumer niches, and win over customers with newer, premium experiences.
Honasa Consumer, for example, went from ₹461 crore in annual revenue in FY21, when it listed, to nearly ₹2,400 crore in FY26. The company behind brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and Aqualogica has seen its shares rise more than 30% since it listed in November 2023, even as more established fast-moving consumer goods FMCG irms stagnate, as does the benchmark Nifty FMCG index.
L'Oréal India has had a relatively staid performance and changing leadership at the top. Lebel is the third India managing director in eight years; he was preceded by Aseem Kausik (2023-2025) and Amit Jain (2018-2023).
The company’s revenue from operations grew from ₹3,310 crore in FY19 to ₹5,980 crore as of FY25, a CAGR of just over 10%, latest available records from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs show. Profit after tax has performed better, with L'Oréal India’s PAT at ₹598 crore in FY25, up 11% year-on-year and over 15% since FY19.
It also has a rather modest market share. In a talk with venture fund DSG Consumer Partners’ founder Deepak Shadadpuri in April, the new managing director said L'Oréal’s market share in India stood at 7%, about half of the average market share it has in most countries around the world.
In February, L’Oreal’s chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus told analysts that he was unhappy with the performance of the India market, where the company’s market share has remained stagnant. He also added that India accounted for about 1% of the company’s total revenue.
Lebel, therefore, has his task cut out for him. The world’s biggest beauty and personal care company is punching much below its weight in the world’s most populous country. And he must set it right. What can he do?