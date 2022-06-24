The NAA noted that the company was only required to maintain the base price of the items and change the GST rates from 28% to 18% in its billing software. “If the respondent could change several entries in its software to change the base price, it could've easily replaced one entry of rate reduction.No guidelines and methodology or elaborate mathematical calculations are required to be prescribed separately…" NAA noted in its order. It added that L;oreal was required to fix and display revised MRPs because as a manufacturer it was legally responsible for fixing the revised MRPS as per the legal metrology rules. It said that if the company was not capable of doing that, it could have simply deposited the profiteered amount in the consumer welfare fund. “However, the respondent (L’oreal) has no bonafide intentions…and continued to sell its products at pre rate reduction MRPs."