L’Oreal to sell $3.1 billion stake in Sanofi back to pharma group
SummaryThe deal will diversify the French beauty giant’s funding sources at a time when the industry is undergoing a slowdown.
L’Oreal will sell part of its stake in Sanofi back to the French pharmaceutical company for 3 billion euros ($3.11 billion), bolstering its balance sheet while the beauty industry is undergoing a slowdown.
