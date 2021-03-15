NEW DELHI: The world’s top beauty company L'oreal has heightened focus on ensuring its Garnier-branded products are not tested on animals, are more sustainable, and use less plastic as consumers world over nudge brands to be more mindful of their impact on the planet.

On Monday, the company said Cruelty Free International, an advocacy group that works towards reducing experiments on animals, has given the brand a stamp of approval under its Leaping Bunny program—that requires brands to forensically investigate their entire supply chain, including all raw material and individual ingredients, for any cases of animal testing. Under this, companies must pledge to end animal testing at all stages of product development in addition to being open to third party audits, according to the information available on advocacy group's website.

To get its stamp of approval, Garnier had to secure a declaration from more than 500 suppliers, who source more than 3,000 different ingredients, from across the world, the company said in a statement.

The move will extend to India too, where Garnier is the biggest brand for French beauty company L'oreal and its products are endorsed by top celebrities.

The company is also working towards introducing a product impact label on its Garnier packaging in India, to relay the social and environment impact of the product and its sourcing.

"Today when you buy a product, you can see the benefit, the price, where and when it was produced, its ingredients etc. Similarly, we are working on something called the product impact label, which will tell you about the environmental and social impact of the product and whether they are sustainable," said Pankaj Sharma, director, Consumer Products Division, L’Oréal India.

It will also release a “Progress Report" on Garnier.com outlining its sustainability commitments across its production and manufacturing lines and work with retail partners to collect plastic waste.

“We will talk to the consumers through our digital marketing assets," said Sharma, including conversations around recycled plastic, and explaining the relevance of the Leaping Bunny program.

Consumers in India, said Sharma, are increasingly being assertive about seeking accountability from beauty brands. In January, the company had launched a report that studied the scale of consumer shift towards environmentally focused resolutions put forth by large companies and brands. “90% of those surveyed in India want their brands they use more sustainable in 2021; meanwhile 77% showed intent to reduce their plastic usage," said Sharma.

Globally, Garnier products will now display the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny logo, the universally recognized cruelty free mark, the company said. “Garnier has been committed to a world against animal testing since 1989. To be officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny program is a real milestone and was always an important part of our Green Beauty mission," said Adrien Koskas, Garnier Global Brand President.

Garnier’s Green Beauty initiative aimed at reducing the brand’s environmental impact was announced in 2020.

