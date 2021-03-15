L'oreal’s Garnier steps up sustainability initiatives

On Monday, the company said Cruelty Free International, an advocacy group that works towards reducing experiments on animals, has given the brand a stamp of approval under its Leaping Bunny program—that requires brands to forensically investigate their entire supply chain, including all raw material and individual ingredients, for any cases of animal testing. Under this, companies must pledge to end animal testing at all stages of product development in addition to being open to third party audits, according to the information available on advocacy group's website.

