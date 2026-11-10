‘Lori took care of everything’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s old remarks about his wife resurface after affair admission

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang had publicly credited his wife, Lori Huang, for supporting his career and helping him build the chipmaking giant just five months before admitting to being unfaithful to her.

In a May appearance on the How I Built This podcast, Huang spoke about the sacrifices his wife made while he was building Nvidia. He described Lori as the person who took care of their family while he focused on his professional ambitions.

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“But if you’re going to build a company, you need somebody strong and you need somebody amazing like my wife. And she took care of everything,” Huang said during the podcast.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Jensen Huang say about his wife Lori on the How I Built This podcast? ⌵ Huang said Lori was “strong” and “amazing” and took care of everything while he focused on building Nvidia. He also praised her for supporting the family without complaining about his absences. 2 How did Lori Huang support Jensen Huang while he was building Nvidia? ⌵ Huang said Lori took care of their family while he pursued his academic and professional ambitions. He recalled missing many of his children’s karate tournaments while completing his master’s degree and building his career. 3 Why have Jensen Huang’s remarks about Lori resurfaced? ⌵ The comments drew renewed attention after Huang admitted in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to Lori. He apologised to his family and said his actions had hurt his wife and children. 4 What did Jensen Huang say when he apologised to his family? ⌵ Huang said he had been unfaithful to his wife and that his actions hurt her and their children. He said there was no excuse for what he did and that he was deeply sorry.

Recalling how his demanding academic and professional commitments kept him away from important family occasions, the Nvidia chief admitted that he missed several of his children's karate tournaments.

“When the kids were still young, I was finishing my master's at Stanford. And so I was busy on multiple levels. And yeah, I missed all their karate tournaments. I missed a lot. I missed a lot,” he recalled.

Huang also praised Lori for supporting the family without complaining about his absence.

“Lori took care of everything. And I don’t remember her complaining even one time, one nanosecond or even one instance. That’s the gift that she gave me,” he said.

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In another emotional remark, Huang spoke about the sense of security he felt because of his family.

“I've always felt safe taking risks. Maybe it's because I know that when I get home, Lori is still there,” he said, adding that knowing his children and employees would also be there gave him the confidence to take professional risks.

Jensen Huang admits to being unfaithful to wife Lori Huang's remarks have resurfaced following controversy over his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

The Nvidia CEO initially described his relationship with Alice Huang as “completely normal and not unusual”. However, in a message to employees released on Sunday, he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and company staff.

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“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang said. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

The controversy follows a New York Times report that linked Huang to Alice Huang, an unrelated Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities reportedly investigated and concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset. The report raised questions about whether the relationship could have exposed Nvidia or US national security interests to risks.

Alice Huang's current employment status at Megaspeed is not known.

Who is Lori Huang? Lori Huang, whose birth name is Lori Mills, has been married to Jensen Huang since 1985. The couple met while studying engineering at Oregon State University.

Jensen was reportedly 17 when he first met Lori, who was 19 at the time.

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Lori completed her electrical engineering degree in 1985 and reportedly worked as an electrical engineer at Hewlett-Packard before moving towards philanthropy.

Unlike her husband, who has become one of the most recognisable faces in the global technology industry, Lori has largely maintained a low public profile.

She has been associated with the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, established in 2007. Based in Palo Alto, California, the foundation holds around 69 million Nvidia shares.

The couple have two children, Madison and Spencer Huang, both of whom work at Nvidia. Madison is a senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms, while Spencer manages robotics software products.

Nvidia launches independent probe amid national security concerns The controversy has also raised questions about Nvidia's exposure to potential foreign intelligence activities.

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US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company and Nvidia customer, over suspicions that it helped Beijing gain access to advanced Nvidia AI chips restricted from export to China.

Nvidia has said its board has “no reason to believe” that US national security or company secrets were compromised. However, it has appointed an independent committee of directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, to review the available information.

The developments come as Nvidia remains at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom and the technological rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

Also Read | Troubles mount for Jensen Huang? Nvidia CEO summoned by US lawmakers