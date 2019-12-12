Los Angeles-based law firm files class-action suit against Infosys

NEW DELHI : Los Angeles-based Schall Law Firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against Infosys Ltd to recover losses suffered by investors in the wake of allegations of “unethical practices" at the IT services company.

“The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Infosys Ltd for violations of sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the US Securities and Exchange Commission," a statement by the company said.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has also initiated a probe on the matter, while Rosen Law Firm had said it was preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors in the US.

Schall has asked those who had purchased the company’’s securities between 7 July 2018 and 20 October 2019 to contact the firm before 23 December.

BSE has also sought a clarification from Infosys on media reports that the company was facing another lawsuit in the US. The company’s reply to the bourse was awaited.

Company shares dropped 2.63% to close at ₹701.85 on the BSE on Thursday.

The development follows whistleblower allegations that Infosys chief executive Salil Parekh and chief financial officer Nilanjan Roy were involved in “unethical practices" by not adhering to accounting standards. Parekh and Roy had engaged in improper recognition of revenue to boost short-term profits, an anonymous group of employees had alleged in a letter. The letter also highlighted “unjustifiable" expenses for Parekh’s international travel.

The company had received two complaints on 30 September, one dated 20 September and the second undated. It had placed both the whistleblower complaints before its audit committee on 10 October and before the non-executive members of the board on 11 October, according to Infosys’s 22 October notice to BSE.

The Schall Law Firm, founded by Brian Schall, focuses exclusively on securities class action cases.