Losses widen for parent company of Trump's Truth Social in Q3: How has the US President's businesses fared in 2025?

Donald Trump's most businesses struggled after he left the Oval Office for the first time in 2021. But how have they fared since then, and where are they now when he is back as President of the United States for the second time?

Trump, before becoming a President, was primarily a businessman. His empire spans from real estate, hotels and golf courses, to media and hotel businesses among others.

Since becoming the President earlier this year, Donald Trump has also ventured into the cryptocurrency business.

How Trump's businesses have fared According to a report by Reuters, the Trump Organization earned $802 million from the family’s crypto ventures during the first half of 2025, overwhelming income from its traditional businesses like real estate, licensing deals and golf clubs, which together generated $62 million during the period.

The crypto income came from two two primary sources — $463 million from World Liberty Financial token sales and $336 million from $TRUMP meme coin sales, as per the Reuters report.

Other income of the Trump Organization came from the golf clubs and hotel businesses among others.

However, the same cannot be said for Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, which saw its business fall.

The company reported a net loss of $54.8 million, it said on Friday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing while reporting its third quarter earnings. This was wider than the $19.2 million loss reported in the same period last year.

The revenue for the quarter came in at $973,000, the filing showed.

Trump Media and Technology Group's bitcoin holdings fell by $48 million. However, these losses were offset in part by $33 million in gains in Cronos, another cryptocurrency Trump is associated with.

Trump Media, which has consistently posted losses since its inception, faces the challenge of converting the high-profile presence of Donald Trump on its Truth Social platform into a viable revenue stream. The company's revenue is primarily generated from advertising on the platform.

The revenue, which came in at $972,900 for this quarter, soared 10% from the previous one, but down by 3.8% from the previous year. This was also way below the $4.1 million revenues that the company logged in 2023.

Trump Media also saw $20.3 million in legal expenses in the quarter, which was mostly incurred from its 2024 merger with Digital World Acquisition after which it went public.

The stock of the company has been subject to high levels of volatility since its debut.

