NEW DELHI : Loss-making companies can now pay remuneration to their non-executive directors, including independent directors, with the government amending existing rules.

Amendments have been made to certain provisions under the Companies Act, 2013.

Now, non-executive directors of companies having no profit or inadequate profit can be given remuneration subject to certain conditions.

The remuneration limits will be one-fifth of the total amount that can be given to managerial persons or executive directors, according to a notification issued by the corporate affairs ministry.

The latest move will help loss-making companies and those with inadequate profits to pay remuneration to non-executive directors, including independent directors. Till now, non-executive directors of such companies were not allowed to receive any remuneration except sitting fee and this was also making it difficult for them to attract talent, a senior official said.

For companies having negative effective capital or less than ₹5 crore effective capital, the annual remuneration limit for non-executive directors is ₹12 lakh. For such companies' executive directors, the limit will be ₹60 lakh, the notification said.

In the case of companies with effective capital of ₹5 crore and above but less than ₹100 crore, the non-executive directors' annual remuneration limit is ₹17 lakh.

The limit is ₹84 lakh for executive directors.

The limit of yearly remuneration for non-executive directors at companies with effective capital of ₹100 crore and above but lower than ₹250 crore is ₹24 lakh, as per the notification issued on Thursday.

Executive directors' compensation limit is ₹120 lakh (or ₹1.2 crore).

For companies with an effective of ₹250 crore or more, the annual remuneration limit for non-executive directors is " ₹24 lakh plus 0.01 per cent of the effective capital in excess of ₹250 crore".

According to the notification, such a limit is ₹120 lakh plus 0.01 per cent of the effective capital in excess of ₹250 crore for executive directors.

For paying any amount beyond the specified limits, the companies concerned need to get respective shareholders' approval.

