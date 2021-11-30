SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says “a lot has happened in 8 years" after a Twitter user sent out a 2013 memo from Musk on why he wanted to keep SpaceX private.

A lot has happened in 8 years — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

The memo Musk was commenting on said that volatility in stock prices causes workers to become distracted.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has asked Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink Internet Services to comply with the country’s regulatory framework before offering its satellite-based internet services.

A Communications Ministry statement late Friday said that because Starlink is not the holder of a license, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services that are being advertised.

Media reports said Musk’s SpaceX has been accepting preorders for the beta version of the service for a fully refundable deposit of ₹7,400.

