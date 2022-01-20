Diving in as the world opens up to environmentally sustainable beauty practices, popular natural beauty care company Lotus Herbals on Thursday announced that it has acquired a 25% stake in direct-to-consumer clean beauty brand Conscious Chemist.

Conscious Chemist is a new-age clean beauty brand operating in the skincare category. Additionally, the company has yet to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Lotus Herbals Joint Managing Director Nitin Passi has stated that the investment in Conscious Chemist aligns with the company's strategy for accelerating growth in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) space focusing on clean beauty.

Highlighting the need for commitment in environmentally friendly practices when it comes beauty products, Passi said, "the brand also resonates with our commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. We appreciate the vigour, exuberance and dynamism that Conscious Chemist brings and will provide them tangible access to Indian and global markets, technological and marketing mentorship that will help in propelling its growth over the next five years."

Meanwhile, Conscious Chemist Co-Founder and CEO Robin Gupta said, "we are confident that this synergistic relationship will drive exponential growth."

Conscious Chemist, which had started operations a couple of years ago with just three products, now has a functional skincare range of assembled products spread across categories spanning face care, eye care and body care. Lotus Herbals, which had a turnover of ₹650 crore in FY 21, in the last 18 months made investments in emerging beauty brands.

This includes the acquisition of the luxury Ayurveda brand SoulTree in September 2020, followed by a 32 per cent stake buy in the dermaceuticals maker Fixderma India in October 2021.

Just last month, Lotus Herbals appointed Bollywood fitness diva Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador for its Lotus Herbals Youth Rx brand and its range of natural, anti-ageing skincare products.

Lotus Herbals Youth Rx is a conscious skincare brand whose products are crafted with responsibly sourced ingredients. All its products are 100% vegetarian, cruelty free, preservative free and clinically tested on Indian skins and made without using parabens and preservatives and come in packaging made of recyclable material, which includes paper boxes and jars

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.