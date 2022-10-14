Home / Companies / News /  Lotus Herbals invests in Better Beauty

New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Lotus Herbals has invested $200,000 in personal care and cosmetic start-up Better Beauty, the company said in a statement.

Better Beauty is co-founded by actor and influencer Anita Hassanandani; the brand retails on clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon. The funds will be used towards marketing, research and development and increasing the brand’s offline presence. Better Beauty is marketed as a cruelty-free, paraben-free, SLS and mineral-oil free range.

Last week, Lotus Herbals Private Limited had co-led the funding round in Vanity Wagon that raised around $2 million in a pre-series A round.

Meanwhile, commenting on the investment in Better Beauty Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, said that Better Beauty is a luxurious, sustainable and honestly crafted skincare brand on a mission to deliver clean and conscious beauty products.

“We are going to focus on expanding our product catalogue, marketing budgets and increasing our offline presence across the country. It will also enable us to penetrate deeper markets and create and formulate some pathbreaking products," said Naina Ruhail, co-founder, Better Beauty.

Better Beauty is looking to launch in international markets, the company said.

