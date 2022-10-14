Lotus Herbals invests in Better Beauty1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 02:45 PM IST
Better Beauty is co-founded by actor and influencer Anita Hassanandani and the brand retails on clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Lotus Herbals has invested $200,000 in personal care and cosmetic start-up Better Beauty, the company said in a statement.