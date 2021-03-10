New Delhi: As competition from young and upcoming direct-to-consumer (D2C) or digital-first clean beauty brands heats up, even traditional cosmetics and personal care firms are entering the fray to woo millennial and GenZ consumers who are big online shoppers.

Lotus Herbals has entered the clean beauty category with Lotus Botanicals which the company says will have a range of chemical-free skin and hair care products. The brand is also positioned in the D2C category to tap into India’s growing e-commerce industry. The brand will be available online via its own website and other market places.

The company said the natural and organic beauty market is expected to touch the $54 bln mark by 2027.

The new brand uses plant extracts and has no harmful chemicals, said Nitin Passi, managing director, Lotus Herbals. The packaging of the brand is either completely recyclable or Forest Stewardship Council certified where business owners comply with requirements laid down by the council. "With the pandemic and the shift of attention towards all things safe and natural, Lotus Botanicals has made it a mission to create products that are a harmonious balance between nature and science," he said.

The entire range, the company said, is free of paraben, silicone and sulphates. It is also cruelty-free and 100% vegan.

The Indian market is flooded with a clutch of new-age skin care and cosmetics brands that are riding on demand for chemical-free and environment friendly products. Among these are Plum from Pureplay Skin Sciences backed by Unilever Venture Capital, that not only sells chemical-free products but recycles product packaging. Sequoia Capital-backed Mamaearth, too, claims to be toxin- free and PETA certified.

Homegrown colour cosmetics firm Kiro makes its eye and lip products from vegan natural ingredients and targets conscious make-up consumers. Marketing experts in the segment say that the trend of picking clean beauty products is most popular among the 25 to 30 years old, especially for hair and face care categories. However, increasingly more and more consumers are showing an affinity towards natural products and reading labels to check the ingredients.

