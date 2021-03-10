Lotus Herbals launches D2C clean beauty brand

The new brand uses plant extracts and has no harmful chemicals, said Nitin Passi, managing director, Lotus Herbals. The packaging of the brand is either completely recyclable or Forest Stewardship Council certified where business owners comply with requirements laid down by the council. "With the pandemic and the shift of attention towards all things safe and natural, Lotus Botanicals has made it a mission to create products that are a harmonious balance between nature and science," he said.