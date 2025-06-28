Lotus Plans to Keep Making Cars in UK After Plant Closure Report

Automaker Lotus said it has no plans to end production in the UK following an earlier report that it will shut its plant in the country.

“We are actively exploring strategic options to enhance efficiency and ensure global competitiveness in the evolving market,” the company said in a statement. “Lotus Cars is continuing normal operations, and there are no plans to close the factory.”

The Financial Times reported on Friday that the company, which is controlled by Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., planned to stop manufacturing at its Hethel site in the UK, which could endanger 1,300 jobs. Lotus said in a statement to the newspaper at the time that it paused production from mid-May to manage inventories amid supply chain issues related to US tariffs.

Once renowned globally for producing brands such as Mini and Jaguar, the UK car industry has been in decline for years, with Brexit and high energy costs adding to its challenges. The closure of Lotus’s plant would have dealt yet another blow to the UK economy, following closures by other companies such as Honda and Ford.

On Saturday, the FT said UK government officials had reached out to Lotus and Geely executives and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds is expected to speak to the car company on Sunday. The government declined to comment to the newspaper.

Lotus said it has invested significantly in its UK operations over the last six years and remains committed to the country. The UK is its largest commercial market, according to the statement.

