New Delhi: Men’s formal wear brand Louis Philippe, a part of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL), on Monday said it has launched a premium causal wear collection—Louis. The range features casual polo t-shirts as well as shirts.

More and more retailers are expanding their causal wear line as demand for occasion wear and formal clothing remains tepid in view of the pandemic, which has forced people to work from home and cut back on socialising.

Earlier this year, another formal wear brand Van Heusen, part ABFRL, said it will expand into the casualwear market with the launch of a new sub-brand as work-from-home (WFH) boosted demand for comfort clothing. Van Heusen stores will now sell more T-shirts, denim shirts, jeans, casual jackets and casual shirts under the Denim Labs sub-brand designed for both men and women.

The pandemic has delayed the recovery of the country’s apparel retail market, too. According to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), the second covid wave that disrupted life and mobility in April and May led to a decline in business for apparel retailers by 52% in June 2021.

Meanwhile, for its new range, Louis Philippe has hired designer Manish Malhotra to do an unboxing video creating different looks with shirts and T-shirts from the recently launched collection on social media.

“Defining class, elegance, and status, Louis Philippe is a purveyor of fine clothing for the discerning gentleman. Taking this a notch higher, we are thrilled to announce the launch of ‘LOUIS’ Premium Casual Wear by Louis Philippe. We are anticipating this collection will address the expressive fashion that our premium customers have been looking for in our casual range," said Farida Kaliyadan, COO, Louis Philippe.

