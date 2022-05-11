French luxury brand Louis Vuitton has announced actor Deepika Padukone as its latest ‘House Ambassador’. The actor, the company said in a global statement, stars in her first leather goods campaign for the Maison. The company said, with over 30 films to her credit including Piku, Padmavaat and most recently Gehraiyaan, the actress has also notably been named a member of the jury of this year’s 75th Cannes Film Festival. “Padukone has been touted as one of Indian cinema’s most loved and successful actresses to date, and her achievements have made her an icon of recent times," it said in a statement. Padukone is the first Indian to be signed as a house ambassador by the French major. “Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison, including an appearance in Nicolas Ghesquière’s novel-inspired pre-fall 2020 campaign, the award-winning actress begins a new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton," it added.

Typically, a house ambassador represents a brand in their country. The actor will be featured alongside Oscar-winner house ambassadors like Emma Stone and Zhou Dongyu in the company’s latest Dauphine leather goods campaign.

Several Indian actors have been the face of luxury brands in the past. Actor Shah Rukh Khan endorsed Tag Heuer. Swiss watchmaker Rado had hired actor Hrithik Roshan as well as actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Bvlgari.