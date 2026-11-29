Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is preparing to part ways with its regional head for mainland China, Daniel DiCicco, less than two years after his appointment, as parent company LVMH grapples with declining sales in one of its key markets, Bloomberg reported.
Several factors are behind the proposed departure, including LVMH's dissatisfaction with the performance of its flagship brand and DiCicco's personal preferences, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, requesting anonymity because the discussions are private.
The luxury group is exploring a possible role for DiCicco in Japan, where his family is based, one of the people said. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE declined to comment, while DiCicco did not respond to a request for comment via LinkedIn, Bloomberg reported.
The proposed leadership change follows a difficult third quarter for LVMH, when weak demand in China contributed to a 5% decline in revenue in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan. The region was the only one to report a sales contraction during the period.
The slowdown was compounded by a nationalist backlash after Louis Vuitton sued local beverage chain Molly Tea and won a trademark infringement case, Bloomberg reported.
The luxury group is also facing a broader downturn in China's high-end consumer market. Changing consumer preferences, a sluggish economy, a weakened stock market and Beijing's tax crackdown have affected demand for luxury products.
The pressure on the business has also weighed on investor sentiment. LVMH shares fell sharply in October, reaching their lowest valuation in more than a decade at the time. The stock has declined about 38% so far this year, according to Bloomberg.
DiCicco joined LVMH in April 2025 from Apple Inc., where he worked for more than a decade and most recently headed global retail operations. Based in Shanghai, he reported to Louis Vuitton's chief commercial officer.
Before joining the French luxury group, DiCicco spent more than 12 years working in Asia. According to his LinkedIn profile, he held regional leadership positions at Sony Music Entertainment and Coach.
The potential departure comes at a challenging time for Louis Vuitton as LVMH navigates weaker luxury demand and changing consumer behaviour in China, a key market for global luxury brands.
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