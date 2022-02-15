Louis Vuitton set to raise price tags this week as costs climb

Chanel increased prices on some of its handbags three times last year, with the popular Classic Flap bag, currently selling at $8,200, now costing $3,000 or nearly 60% more than before the pandemic in 2019. ($1 = 6.3496 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh in Beijing, additional reporting by Mimosa Spencer in Paris; writing by Silvia Aloisi, ediitng by Alexander Smith)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}