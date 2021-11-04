Low- and middle-income nations, Covax, WHO yet to place advance orders: Pfizer

Companies such as Pfizer, Moderna and J&J have been criticized for not sending their doses to LMICs and also not sharing their vaccine technology with LMICs. However, Bourla’s comments indicate that GAVI/WHO, which took the responsibility of procuring of vaccine doses for LMICs, are not placing orders. GAVI is waiting for Pfizer to honour its commitment to the Covax facility, it told Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}