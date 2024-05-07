'Low financial literacy, informal borrowing' Fempreneurs face age-old challenges. How fintechs are lending help?
Women entrepreneurs face challenges like lack of awareness about government financial schemes, dependency on family credits, and informal borrowing. Only 52% have access to financial credit.
Every business owner face hiccups while launching or maintaining a company, but women entrepreneurs or fempreneurs still face age-old challenges like unawareness about government financial schemes, dependency on family credits, informal borrowing, lack of digital literacy, and others during their journey to become job-creators.