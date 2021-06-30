Passenger vehicle makers are hoping to drive a swift turnaround in wholesales from July onwards to help replenish low stocks with dealers even as orders pile up for popular models, fuelled in turn by consumers switching from public to personal transport.

In addition, the relatively limited impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in rural India and a healthy summer crop are expected to boost tractor sales.

Most automakers are expected to start manufacturing in all three shifts this month, with steep production targets at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd. In the fourth quarter of FY21, most of these companies reported sustained recovery in retail sales. But supply constraints due to a shortage of micro chips led to a long waiting period for some vehicles.

“Our interaction with leading industry channel partners reflects a mixed sentiment of optimism and uncertainty. Two-wheeler volumes are expected to remain weak, while passenger vehicle demand is expected to recover faster on the back of personal mobility preference, supported by low inventory (10-20 days)," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report.

Following the lifting of state lockdowns, enquiries for passenger vehicles and tractors have improved, but are still below January and February levels for passenger vehicles.

The auto industry came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra imposed strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Most of the manufacturers either stopped production or reduced their output significantly, as a result.

Some like Bajaj Auto Ltd, however, continued to operate with limited capacity to meet export orders. With a steady drop in covid-19 infections, especially in the northern and southern parts of India, most automakers resumed operations from the middle of May.

Tractor manufacturing, though, was not as severely impacted as other segments of the automobile industry.

“Inventory of passenger vehicles with dealers is quite low and almost 85-90% of the dealerships are open in the second half of June compared to just 15-20% in May. Most of the dealers have seen a good ramp-up at inventory levels in the last two weeks and the trend is likely to continue. We expect a similar recovery in retail to what we witnessed last year after the first covid wave. The entry level two-wheeler though might not witness a quicker recovery," said an auto analyst with a foreign brokerage firm.

Mint had on 10 June reported that India’s top passenger vehicle makers plan to start boosting production from June hoping that sales will start to recover as states start unlocking and the covid-19 caseload begins to fall.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top carmaker, is expected to produce 165,000-169,000 vehicles this month, increasing it to 174,000 vehicles in July. Tata Motors Ltd plans to boost passenger vehicle production to 25,000-30,000 units by July. Hyundai Motor India is also expected to push production towards 60,000 units as it plans to start a third shift.

According to rating agency ICRA, passenger vehicle sales are expected to grow 17-20% in FY22 compared to 22-25% expected before the second wave. The rating agency expects tractor sales to grow in the range of 1-4% compared to 4-6% expected earlier.

“Even as uncertainty with regards to evolution of pandemic exists, the underlying demand drivers for the industry remain intact. Expectations of healthy rabi cash flows, continuation of various Government support programmes, healthy financing availability and a normal monsoon forecast, are likely to aid farm sentiments," said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice president, ICRA.

