Low inventory levels, strong order book set to fuel auto sales growth

“Inventory of passenger vehicles with dealers is quite low and almost 85-90% of the dealerships are open in the second half of June compared to just 15-20% in May. Most of the dealers have seen a good ramp-up at inventory levels in the last two weeks and the trend is likely to continue. We expect a similar recovery in retail to what we witnessed last year after the first covid wave. The entry level two-wheeler though might not witness a quicker recovery," said an auto analyst with a foreign brokerage firm.