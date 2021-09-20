Low  travel  costs,  good  sales to aid IT companies: Report

P.N. Sudarshan, partner, Deloitte India, concurs with the view that travel costs will not reach pre-covid levels anytime soon. “As per the trends for the quarter ended 30 June, there appears to be a slight increase of 25% in travel costs as compared to the previous quarter of FY21 but remains significantly less than pre-covid numbers. Going forward, travel-related expenses may show an increasing trend in the short term due to low base, but it’s not likely to be on par with pre-covid figures, as companies take advantage of the remote work and distributed delivery models perfected during this time."