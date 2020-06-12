Low volumes, refinancing costs push down Hindalco Q4 profits by 43%

MUMBAI : Hindalco Industries Ltd, the flagship metals company of the Aditya Birla group, reported a 43% fall in its Q4 net profit to ₹668 crore, from ₹1178 crore in the previous year. A marginal drop in volumes in key product segments, lower realisations and a refinancing cost of ₹568 crore for its US subsidiary Novelis in the quarter ended March 2020, put profits under pressure.

For the full year, Hindalco reported net profit of ₹3767 crore, 31% lower than the ₹5,495 crore reported in FY19.

The company has been able to keep costs under control, improving its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) year-on-year. EBITDA stood at ₹1,039 crore in Q4, compared to ₹1,010 crore in the previous year, up 3% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin of 20% in the fourth quarter set an industry benchmark amid a challenging macro environment, the company said.

Due to the pandemic and a slowing of the global economy, Hindalco said it is seeing a reduced demand from auto, building and construction sectors while there is steady growth in food and pharmaceutical packaging segments. It expects normal demand patterns to resume in the second half of FY20.

The company is also going to postpone some of its less critical capital expenditure plans for after FY20. “We are focusing on preserving cash," Satish Paid, MD, Hindalco Industries said. “We had spent ₹2300 crore in FY19 and had planned to spend a similar amount in FY20. Now we’ve reduced the target to ₹1500 crore. The Utkal expansion (to increase capacity by 500 kt) will go on as scheduled. Whatever capital expenditure is 60-70% complete, we’re going to focus on completing it. In Novelis too, the capital expenditure plan for this year is $450-475 million. We’re cutting overall capex by 30-40%."

For the India business, aluminium metal production stood at 327 kilotonnes (Kt), up 2% year-on-year. Aluminium metal sales were at 314 Kt in Q4FY20, down 3% year-on-year, due to the lockdown effect. Aluminium value-added products (excluding wire rods) sales volumes in the fourth quarter were at 76 Kt vs. 83 Kt for the same quarter last year. The Utkal Alumina refinery recorded its highest-ever quarterly production of 441 Kt in the fourth quarter.

Revenue from the copper business was ₹4,717 crore in the fourth quarter compared to ₹6,513 crore in the same quarter last year, lower by 28% due to lower realisations and volumes. Total copper metal sales were lower by 14%, at 86 Kt in Q4FY20, vs 100 Kt in the year-ago quarter, impacted by the lockdown effect in March. Copper Value Added Product (VAP) recorded the highest-ever quarterly production at 71 Kt, up 15% year-on-year. The share of VAP to total metal sales rose to 86% in this quarter.

Novelis recorded its highest-ever quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $383 million, a growth of 7% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA per tonne touched a record high of $472 in Q4FY20, up 15% year-on-year. Revenue was down 12% year-on-year at $2.7 billion in the period under review, mainly driven by lower average global aluminium prices and local market premiums.

During the 75-day national lockdown, Hindalco’s four aluminium smelters and the Utkal alumina refinery operated at near full capacity. The company’s coal and bauxite mines also operated at regular scale. More than 80% of the total output is being exported to minimise inventory build-up and to absorb plant fixed costs, the company said. Aluminium downstream plants had shut down initially, except for two that continued to operate and serve essential sector customers. Downstream operations have since resumed at reduced capacity to meet existing market demand, the company said.

