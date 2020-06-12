Low volumes, refinancing costs push down Hindalco Q4 profits by 43%

The company is also going to postpone some of its less critical capital expenditure plans for after FY20. “We are focusing on preserving cash," Satish Paid, MD, Hindalco Industries said. “We had spent ₹2300 crore in FY19 and had planned to spend a similar amount in FY20. Now we’ve reduced the target to ₹1500 crore. The Utkal expansion (to increase capacity by 500 kt) will go on as scheduled. Whatever capital expenditure is 60-70% complete, we’re going to focus on completing it. In Novelis too, the capital expenditure plan for this year is $450-475 million. We’re cutting overall capex by 30-40%."