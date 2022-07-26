Low-cost cities with strong economies remain attractive as housing market slows
- Remote workers willing to relocate help push small, affordable areas to the top of the latest WSJ/Realtor.com index
Low-cost cities with strong economies fared well in the second quarter as high prices and rising mortgage rates caused a swift slowdown in the housing market.
Low-cost cities with strong economies fared well in the second quarter as high prices and rising mortgage rates caused a swift slowdown in the housing market.
As remote or hybrid work schedules have become more common, households are willing to relocate for cheaper housing or a better quality of life. That migration helped push small, affordable markets to the top of the The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index in the second quarter.
As remote or hybrid work schedules have become more common, households are willing to relocate for cheaper housing or a better quality of life. That migration helped push small, affordable markets to the top of the The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index in the second quarter.
The index identifies the top metro areas for home buyers seeking an appreciating housing market, a strong local economy and appealing lifestyle amenities. News Corp, parent of the Journal, operates Realtor.com.
Overall, existing-home sales have dropped for five straight months. After two years of booming sales and skyrocketing prices, declining affordability and economic uncertainty have pushed some buyers out of the housing market. More sellers are cutting their list prices, and price growth is expected to slow in the coming months.
Elkhart, Ind., a metro area of about 206,000 people, was the top-ranked market for the quarter by the index, followed by Burlington, N.C.; Johnson City, Tenn.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Billings, Mont. The top 20 cities in the ranking have an average population size of about 400,000.
“All of the top 20 markets in our index fall into one of two categories: affordable or outdoorsy," said George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com. “For many young professionals, especially those with growing families, the cost premium of living in a city like San Francisco or New York has lost its allure during the pandemic."
The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index ranks the 300 biggest metro areas in the U.S. In addition to housing-market indicators, the index incorporates economic and lifestyle data, including real-estate taxes, unemployment, wages, commute time and small-business loans.
The top-ranked markets in the second quarter had faster home sales, higher wages and shorter commute times than the market as a whole, Mr. Ratiu said.
The Elkhart metro area is known as the RV capital of the world because it is a hub for recreational vehicle manufacturing. Unemployment in the Elkhart area stood at 1.6% in May, compared with 3.7% on average for the 300 metro areas included in the index.
The median home-sale price in Elkhart County rose 14.8% in June from a year earlier to $236,000, according to the Indiana Association of Realtors.
Three of the top 20 markets in the second quarter were in North Carolina, including Burlington in the No. 2 spot, Raleigh at No. 6 and Durham-Chapel Hill at No. 12.
The Burlington-area market is slowing because of high mortgage rates but continues to see demand from investors and people moving into the area, said Kristi May, president of the Burlington-Alamance County Association of Realtors.
“Some houses were getting 10 offers before. Now, you might have only two or three to choose from," she said. “It’s still competitive."
Worsening housing affordability is prompting more households to consider relocating. Real-estate brokerage Redfin Corp. said 32.6% of shoppers on its platform searched primarily for homes outside their metro area in the second quarter, up from 32.3% the prior quarter and up from about 26% before the pandemic.
As the market slows down, some of the markets that posted the highest price growth in recent years are vulnerable to price declines, said Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist at home-finance startup Haus.
“The market’s in a state of transition from a pretty crazy, hectic seller’s market to something that’s looking more normal," he said. “There’s a real possibility, at least over the next eight months or so, that we might see buyers having the upper hand."
Some vacation destinations that were highly ranked last quarter fell in the second-quarter rankings, including Naples, Fla., Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, and Cape Coral, Fla.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text