New Delhi: Lowe Lintas, a creative agency owned by MullenLowe Lintas Group, has restructured its leadership, and has appointed Prateek Bhardwaj as chief creative officer and head of Creative (India).

Bhardwaj, the company said, will supervise Lowe Lintas’s offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata, and will partner with S.Subramanyeswar who was appointed as the group’s CEO in December last year.

The company also appointed Sagar Kapoor as chief creative officer for global brands, and will oversee the Mumbai operations.

Subramanyeswar said, “Bhardwaj is one of the most celebrated creative leaders in the country presently and his work sparkles with the personality of a man who knows he is interesting enough on his own. His elevation comes at a time when clients are walking the tightrope between big data and big emotion and I’m sure he will make his idea revelations at this intersection the only (business) metric that will matter. A great quality of his is that he also cares about other people’s creative success as much as his own, maybe more.“

He has about 24 years of experience, and has worked on FMCG campaigns like Sprite (Bujhaye only pyaas, baaki all bakwaas), Kinley (Boond boond mein vishwaas); Nescafe; Vim Black’s satirical ad campaign. He also ran Eleven Brandworks out of Mumbai and Gurgaon.

Bhardwaj said, “It’s such an exciting time to be in advertising, with new tools and technologies helping creativity find new forms and expressions. After having spent some time here, I’m a firm believer that Lintas is best placed to ride the upcoming wave – we have the vision, we have the structure, and we have the talent to bring it all together."

As per a recent report, digital ad spends in India are outpacing spends on traditional media. The domestic advertising industry is growing at 18.1% growth since 2021 with a market size of ₹85,769 crore, found a report. The sector is expected to further grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach ₹1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, said ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’. It said that a heavy skew was towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at ₹29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is predicted to reach ₹51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.