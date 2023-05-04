Lowe Lintas appoints Prateek Bhardwaj as chief creative officer1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Bhardwaj will supervise Lowe Lintas’s offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata, and will partner with S.Subramanyeswar who was appointed as the group’s CEO in December last year.
New Delhi: Lowe Lintas, a creative agency owned by MullenLowe Lintas Group, has restructured its leadership, and has appointed Prateek Bhardwaj as chief creative officer and head of Creative (India).
